New Information in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing
Posted On October 28, 2019
An update to report regarding a man killed during a standoff with police.
The two officers involved — now on leave.
Just after midnight Saturday — a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City Police officer responded to reports of a man they believed was suicidal.
They found him just after two in the morning on the corner of U.S. 131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.
Police say that touched off a struggle they attempted to end using tasers, which weren’t effective.
They say the man managed to grab his gun — shots were fired — and the man — identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Wayne Slattery — was killed.
The two officers are on leave as Michigan State Police look into the killing.
An autopsy on Slattery happened Monday.
The results — not yet clear.