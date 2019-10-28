- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

New Information in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing

Staff Writer Posted On October 28, 2019
285 Views
0

An update to report regarding a man killed during a standoff with police.

The two officers involved — now on leave.

Just after midnight Saturday — a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City Police officer responded to reports of a man they believed was suicidal.

They found him just after two in the morning on the corner of U.S. 131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

Police say that touched off a struggle they attempted to end using tasers, which weren’t effective.

They say the man managed to grab his gun — shots were fired — and the man — identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Wayne Slattery — was killed.

The two officers are on leave as Michigan State Police look into the killing.

An autopsy on Slattery happened Monday.

The results — not yet clear.

Post Views: 285



Trending Now
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault
Staff Writer October 22, 2019
Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public
Sierra Searcy October 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
New Information in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing
Share No Comment