New Information in Charlevoix Co. Police-Involved Killing

An update to report regarding a man killed during a standoff with police.

The two officers involved — now on leave.

Just after midnight Saturday — a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City Police officer responded to reports of a man they believed was suicidal.

They found him just after two in the morning on the corner of U.S. 131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

Police say that touched off a struggle they attempted to end using tasers, which weren’t effective.

They say the man managed to grab his gun — shots were fired — and the man — identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Wayne Slattery — was killed.

The two officers are on leave as Michigan State Police look into the killing.

An autopsy on Slattery happened Monday.

The results — not yet clear.