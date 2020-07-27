New Firewood Cutting Area in Huron-Manistee National Forest

The Mio Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests says there’s a new firewood cutting opportunity available for the public.

The Mio Green Firewood Area, located seven and half miles east of Highway 33 on the Evans Road, was developed to help improve forest landscape conditions by thinning the overstocked stand, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for the public to cut live and dead trees for firewood.

The area permits the cutting of all hardwood trees, except for aspen or any tree that has been marked with orange paint.

Please note that the permit does not allow any cutting of conifer trees (pine/spruce/fir/hemlock). Oak and maple are the primary species available for cutting within the area.

A specific firewood permit for this area is required, as our standard firewood cutting permit does not allow the harvest of live trees.

Permits may be purchased for $5.00 per hundred cubic feet (CCF) with a minimum purchase amount of $20.00 and 4 CCF at the Mio Ranger District Office, 107 McKinley Road Mio, MI, 49647.

A map of the Mio Green Firewood Area will be provided with each permit purchase to assist the user with identifying the cutting unit boundaries.

Improved access to the area has been provided by the District from Evans Road into the cutting area.

For more information, please contact the Mio Ranger District Office at 989-826-3252.