New Federal Immigration Rule Prompts Message from Michigan Health Officials

Staff Writer Posted On September 10, 2019
Michigan wants immigrants applying for public help not to be discouraged by new federal rules.

The government will begin to consider whether people applying for green cards have benefitted from Medicaid, food stamps, housing, etcetera.

That starts in October as part of the Trump White House’s plan to crack down on illegal immigration.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that’s already led to what it calls “harmful misunderstandings.”

Michigan residents who already have green cards, are asylum seekers or human trafficking victims do still qualify for help.

More than a dozen state attorneys general have already sued over the rule.

That includes Michigan’s Dana Nessel.

New Federal Immigration Rule Prompts Message from Michigan Health Officials
