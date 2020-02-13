NEW DETAILS: Man Accused of Squatting Charged with Second Degree Home Invasion

We are learning more about the man who was allegedly living in a home that was not his.

Police say this man, Jeffrey Donius, was found at the home in Bay Township.

He allegedly moved the homeowner’s belongings out, moved his in, changed the locks and even put up a new mailbox.

Court documents now show that the homeowner called authorities when she got an alert that her heat was on.

That then led to police doing a welfare check, finding Donius at the home.

He told deputies he was in process of buying the home but did not have the keys yet.

Donius faces a second degree home invasion charge and is currently in Charlevoix County Jail and if convicted can face up to 15 years in prison.