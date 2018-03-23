New Details in Isabella County Murder/Suicide Released

The woman who survived an attempted murder/suicide in Isabella County is recovering and in stable condition.

On March 14th deputies were dispatched to a home on South Brinton Road after a man called 911 saying he had shot his wife.

As dispatchers were talking to the man, they heard a gunshot and then lost the caller.

Police arrived at the home and found a man, identified as 68-year-old Bradford Hatt, on the floor and a weapon near him.

They also found a woman, 66-year-old Janice Hatt conscious but she had been shot multiple times.

Detectives were able to talk to Janice on Friday.

According to her, she and her husband had been in a disagreement that day.

But it wasn’t physical or even very elevated.

She told investigators that Bradford could have been drinking that day, but she isn’t sure.

She was walking away from Bradford when she heard gunshots and was hit in the back and torso.

Janice said her husband almost immediately was sorry for what he had done and called 911.

The sheriff’s office says Janice could not understand or offer any reason why this incident had escalated to such a deadly encounter.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports.