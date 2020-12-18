New COVID-19 Order Lifts Restrictions, High Schools Allowed to Return to in Person Learning

Under a new COVID-19 order in Michigan some entertainment venues are reopening.

Friday Governor Whitmer along with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon announced the order.

Under the new order high schools can return to in person learning starting Monday December 21.

Movie theatre’s, stadiums, bowling alleys and casinos can reopen. There will be no food or drink concessions.

Outdoor fitness classes and outdoor non-contact sports can resume.

Indoor entertainment venues will be capped at 100 and visitors must keep their masks on and practice social distancing.

The new order is effective Monday, Dec. 21 and will last until Friday, Jan. 15.

A link to the update epidemic order is here .