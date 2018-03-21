New Bill Would Require Minimum Safe Distance When Passing Bicyclists

A bill expected to be read today in the Michigan House would create a so-called “safe passing” law.

Michigan is only one of eleven states that doesn’t have a standard regulation for when a vehicle passes a bicycle.

Introduced over a year ago – House Bill 4265 would create a a mandatory distance that vehicles have to be when passing a bicyclist.

When originally introduced that distance was to be 5 feet, however the bill has been amended to require a 3 foot distance.

The required distance would only be when it is practical.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, Michigan bicycle fatalities doubled from 2012 to 2016, increasing from 19 deaths to 38.

An analysis of crash data from 2010 to 2014 suggested that about one fourth of accidents involving bicycles and motor vehicles occur during overtaking and passing.

Bicyclists reported being routinely “buzzed”–passed from behind at an unsafe distance or unsafe speed–by impatient, aggressive, or oblivious drivers.

Communities like Grand Rapids already have local ordinances concerning safe passing distances.