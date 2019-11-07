Nevada Man in Emmet Co. Custody for Child Sex Crime

A Las Vegas man is now in Emmett County Jail for sexually assaulting a child.

The victim’s family says, they are familiar with the suspect, 21-year-old Ronny Stacy.

And that Stacy stayed in the Petoskey area from December 2018 to May of this year, before returning to his home in Nevada.

What happened in the meantime is not clear.

Stacy was picked up in Las Vegas, arrested and taken to Emmet County Jail.

He faces two criminal sexual conduct charges, a fifteen-year sentence.

He is due back in court on November 20th.