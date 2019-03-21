- Advertisement -
Nestlé Waters Invests $2 Million the Muskegon River Watershed

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On March 21, 2019
Nestlé Waters has committed to investing and extra $2 million dollars into its Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund.

The fund supports the long-term sustainability of the Muskegon River Watershed and its ecosystems by funding environmental conservation projects.

The Muskegon River Watershed goes through several Northern Michigan Counties including: Missaukee, Wexford, Roscommon, Osceola, Clare, Mecosta, Newaygo, Montcalm, and Muskegon counties.

Nestlé Waters founded the fund in 2002 and supported it with an initial $500,000 investment over a five-year period.

This latest $2 million investment will be paid in annual $100,000 installments for the next 20 years.

Nestlé Waters Invests $2 Million the Muskegon River Watershed
