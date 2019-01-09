Neiman Marcus Agrees To Pay $36k To Michigan in Data Breach Settlement

Neiman Marcus has agreed to pay over a million dollars after an investigation into a breach of customer data.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, in January 2014, Neiman Marcus disclosed that payment card data had been compromised.

An investigation by 43 states and the District of Columbia determined that around 370,000 cards were affected.

Almost 6,700 of those were associated with Michigan consumers and at least 9,200 of the cards were used fraudulently, according to Nessel.

1.5 Million dollars will be paid to all states involved, with Michigan receiving more than $36,000.

In addition to the settlement, Neiman Marcus has also agreed to provisions aimed at preventing similar breaches in the future.