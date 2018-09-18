Need to Get Rid of an Old Car? The Topinabee Fire Department Wants It

The Topinabee Fire Department has made a unique request for something that many have no use for.

They’re requesting cars for a Cheboygan County-wide extrication training at the end of the month.

If you have a car that’s old, wrecked, or that isn’t running, the department wants to hear from you.

According to firefighters, they will pick up the car, train with it, and dispose of it once complete.

They say the cars don’t have to be pretty, but they have to be movable.

The towing is donated, so they also need it to be relatively easy and have a title.

For more information, you can email dfstm@yahoo.com