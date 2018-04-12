Neebish Island Ferry Tentatively Begins Service Again

For residents of an Upper Peninsula Island, their temporary exclusion from the main land may be coming to an end.

The residents of Neebish Island have been separated from the main land since late last month.

This is because ice build up prevented the ferry service from running.

Now authorities say that the channel may be clear enough for the ferry to start running again today.

Scheduled times are 6:45a, 9:00a, 12:00p, 3:00p, 4:15p, and 6:00p.

While the service may be able to run for one scheduled time, this doesn’t mean that it won’t be suspended again.

Conditions in the channel are still such that the service could be suspended at any time due to the ice.