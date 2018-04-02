Neebish Island Ferry Service Suspended Until Further Notice

Due to excessive ice cover, the Neebish Island Ferry service is suspended.

That’s according to the Coast Guard in Sault Ste Marie.

The Neebish Island Ferry had to stop normal operations on Friday due to a significant ice build up.

The strong winds last week fractured most of the shore ice above the ferry crossing and sent it cascading down the river.

The lower river is still packed with ice, leaving this newly broken ice with nowhere to go.

Coast Guard ice breaking assets are focused on clearing the ice, but colder temperatures and additional snow are expected, which may not allow for a quick resolution.

Authorities have met to discuss the emergent needs of the island residents.

Contingency plans have discussed several options, from local law enforcement assets, to the use of Coast Guard helicopters or airboats, to a privately own airboat.

These plans are in place to manage any pressing matters that may happen while the ferry is out of service.