Neebish Island Ferry Service Still Suspended

Residents on a northern Michigan island are still stuck without ferry service to the mainland.

It’s been happening to the people on Neebish Island in the U.P.

On April 2nd the Neebish Island Ferry had to stop it’s scheduled service due to excessive ice build up.

The ferry actually had to stop running three days before, on March 30th.

This has left the island without ferry service for ten days now.

The Coast Guard has been working to restore service, but cold temperatures and strong winds have plagued those efforts.

Authorities meet several times a day to discuss the needs of residents.

Multiple contingency plans are in place, should someone on the island need emergency services.