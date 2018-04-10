- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Neebish Island Ferry Service Still Suspended

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 10, 2018
131 Views
0

Residents on a northern Michigan island are still stuck without ferry service to the mainland.

It’s been happening to the people on Neebish Island in the U.P.

On April 2nd the Neebish Island Ferry had to stop it’s scheduled service due to excessive ice build up.

The ferry actually had to stop running three days before, on March 30th.

This has left the island without ferry service for ten days now.

The Coast Guard has been working to restore service, but cold temperatures and strong winds have plagued those efforts.

Authorities meet several times a day to discuss the needs of residents.

Multiple contingency plans are in place, should someone on the island need emergency services.

Post Views: 131



Trending Now
Second Body Found in Missaukee County Swamp Identified As Missing Woman
Remington Hernandez April 4, 2018
Police Search for Missing Clare County Man
Jacob Owens April 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Neebish Island Ferry Service Still Suspended
Share No Comment