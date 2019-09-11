Nearly 3.8-Million G.M.C. Vehicles Under Recall

GMC drivers, listen up…

Nearly 3.8-million pickups and SUVs are under recall because of a brake problem.

GMC, under pressure from federal safety regulators, says 113 crashes and 13 injuries are reportedly linked to the problem.

Included in the recall, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups…

All made between 2014 and 2018, as well as the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 through 2017…

Plus the GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban and Tahoe, model years 2015 through 2018.

According to GM, as the cars age, a power assisted brake pump begins to lose effectiveness, increasing stopping distance and consequently boosting the risk of crashing.