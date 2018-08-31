National Weather Service Confirms Second Tornado in Lake County

The National Weather Service has confirmed another Tornado that touched down in our area.

A survey team confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck near Idlewild in Lake County.

The winds were projected at around 100 miles per hour as the storm tore through the area.

The tornado was on the ground for about a mile and was the second produced by the storm.

The first was in Baldwin, just under a mile away from Idlewild tornado.

Heavy damage could be found around the area.

Meteorologists say it was an EF-0 that touched down, which had winds around 85 miles per hour.

We have already told you about tornadoes in Antrim County, Ogemaw County, and in Arenac County.

The one near Alba mostly damage trees, while the one near West Branch left two home with heavy damage.

The other in Arenac toppled trees and caused damage to mobile homes.