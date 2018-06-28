- Advertisement -
National Guard Are Close to Finishing Their Repair Efforts in Western U.P.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 28, 2018
The National Guard are close to finishing their repair efforts in the Western Upper Peninsula.

Around 70 Soldiers from armories across Michigan were activated in response to the emergency declaration issued by Governor Snyder on June 18th.

Their deployment was recently extended to Tuesday, July 3rd, to help with projects to make the roads passable.

In their efforts, soldiers have been moving gravel to repair affected areas, which allow stranded residents and emergency services avenues of entry and exit.

Officials say the soldiers have made progress, but more work needs to be done and they stand ready to help and remain committed to completing their mission.

