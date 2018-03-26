National Cherry Festival to Manage CherryT Ball Drop

The CherryT Ball Drop is under new management.

The Board of Directors for the Popular New Year’s Eve event announced on Monday that the National Cherry Festival will take over the Ball Drop.

With the help of a handful of volunteers The CherryT Ball Drop has raised nearly $110,000 for local charities since it began in 2009.

Board members said they enjoyed planning the annual event, but the National Cherry Festival has the infrastructure and staffing that’ll allow the CherryT Ball Drop to grow.

And in keeping with their tradition of giving, the CherryT Ball Drop had one final “cherry” to top off the transfer to the Cherry Festival – they donated the remainder of their cash assets.

The assets were just over $16,000 and it went to the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.