N.M.C. Trio Wins Innovation Transfer Award

Special recognition for Northwestern Michigan College isn’t something new….

But of course always welcome.

Three staff members are receiving a statewide award for their work with Michigan technological university…

Hard work, in this case, added up to a new degree program designed to increase student completion and reduce the cost for engineering students.

Jerry Dobek, jay smith and faculty advisor Deb Maison will receive the MACRAO 2019 Innovation in Transfer Award at the organization’s annual conference.

MACRAO works to help with advancing higher education in Michigan to collaborate issues with Michigan colleges and universities.

Now, engineering students can take their first two years at N.M.C. then transfer to Michigan Tech as a junior.