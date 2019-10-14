N.M.C. Names New President

Northwestern Michigan College will go into its newly approved contract agreement with faculty with a new face at the helm…

The college announced veteran education executive Doctor Nick Nissley will become its 11th president.

That after a unanimous green light from N.M.C.’s Board of Trustees, signing Nissley to a two year contract.

Nearly 70 applied for the job, which was filled using a search firm.

The new man in charge has a quarter century in education across all levels under his belt…

And says he looks forward to inspiring students and faculty with his “can-do spirit.”

Nissley’s first day on the job will be January 1, 2020.