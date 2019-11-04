N.M.C. Lockdown Lifted Amid Threat, Police Search

The lockdown at Northwestern Michigan College has now been lifted.

Police spent a good part of Monday conducting an exhaustive search and advised the public to stay away.

According to the college’s Facebook page, investigators responded to its Aero Park Campus in Traverse City.

They called it an emergency situation.

Many of the details surrounding the search remain unclear, but N.M.C. adds that police were working to verify whether a potential threat was credible.

They determined it was not.

Stay with us for the very latest as we follow this developing news.