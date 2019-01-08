Muskegon Man Killed in Newaygo County Crash

A downstate man is dead following a crash in Newaygo County.

At around 11:35 Monday night, troopers and rescue crews responded to 13 Mile Rd. in Home Township.

According to the state police, a preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was going west when it lost control around a curve.

The vehicle then left the roadway, eventually colliding with a tree.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver, 34 year old Gary Vanderstelt of Muskegon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.