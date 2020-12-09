Muskegon Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bringing Meth into Manistee Co. Jail

A Muskegon man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop in Manistee Thursday night.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Maple Road.

The suspect, Darryl Hunt, a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of cocaine.

The driver and second passenger were let go.

Hunt was arrested and taken to Manistee County Jail.

Once arriving at the jail police found that Hunt had additional drugs.

During a search, authorities found meth hidden on the suspect’s body.

He now faces multiple charges and has been arraigned.

Hunt now has a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on December 16, 2020.