Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving

Police say after getting calls about someone driving all over the road, a Muskegon man is now behind bars.

The suspect now identified as Christopher Fochtman was stopped over the weekend on US-131.

Police say Fotchman showed signs of being drunk and gave him a sobriety test.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail for drunk driving for the third time.

Fotchman has been arraigned and now faces a felony.

He has a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on December 15, 2020.