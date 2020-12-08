- Advertisement -
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 8, 2020
Police say after getting calls about someone driving all over the road, a Muskegon man is now behind bars. 

The suspect now identified as Christopher Fochtman was stopped over the weekend on US-131.

Police say Fotchman showed signs of being drunk and gave him a sobriety test. 

The suspect was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail for drunk driving for the third time. 

Fotchman has been arraigned and now faces a felony. 

He has a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on December 15, 2020. 

 

