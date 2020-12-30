- Advertisement -
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 30, 2020
A Muskegon man is behind bars for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block. 

Police say they pulled Shawn Bliss over Saturday for blowing through a stop sign. 

During the stop, they say Bliss showed signs of being drunk. 

After a sobriety test, he was arrested and taken to Manistee County Jail. 

He now faces a felony for driving drunk with a suspended license. 

His next court date is January 13th. 

 

