Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

A Muskegon man is behind bars for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.

Police say they pulled Shawn Bliss over Saturday for blowing through a stop sign.

During the stop, they say Bliss showed signs of being drunk.

After a sobriety test, he was arrested and taken to Manistee County Jail.

He now faces a felony for driving drunk with a suspended license.

His next court date is January 13th.