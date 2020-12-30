Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time
Posted On December 30, 2020
A Muskegon man is behind bars for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.
Police say they pulled Shawn Bliss over Saturday for blowing through a stop sign.
During the stop, they say Bliss showed signs of being drunk.
After a sobriety test, he was arrested and taken to Manistee County Jail.
He now faces a felony for driving drunk with a suspended license.
His next court date is January 13th.