Muskegon County Man Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance

A traffic stop ended in the arrest of a 23-year-old man in Benzie County.

Police tell us they stopped a vehicle on US-31 in Joyfield Township Friday night.

During the stop, the passenger, Steven David Gionet, was searched.

Troopers say they found two pills in Gionet’s front pocket in a small plastic bag.

Further investigation led to the pills being identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate.

The suspect is now in Benzie County Jail and is due back in court on Feb. 11.