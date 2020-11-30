Muskegon County Man Arrested After Car Crash for Drunk Driving and Possession of a Firearm

A man may spend some time behind bars for driving while intoxicated and it is not his first time around the block.

Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. police were called to a crash in Inland Township on Maple City Highway.

Police say 36-year-old Phillip Edward Dietrich was driving North when he ran into the Platte River.

Dietrich was not injured during the crash but showed signs of intoxication.

During a search of his car police found a rifle.

The suspect was arrested for drunk driving third offense and taken to Benzie County Jail.

He now faces a felony for driving drunk and a separate charge for carrying a gun while drunk.

Dietrich has a $1,000 bond and his next court date is December 14, 2020.