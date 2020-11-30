Muskegon County Man Arrested After Car Crash for Drunk Driving and Possession of a Firearm
Posted On November 30, 2020
A man may spend some time behind bars for driving while intoxicated and it is not his first time around the block.
Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. police were called to a crash in Inland Township on Maple City Highway.
Police say 36-year-old Phillip Edward Dietrich was driving North when he ran into the Platte River.
Dietrich was not injured during the crash but showed signs of intoxication.
During a search of his car police found a rifle.
The suspect was arrested for drunk driving third offense and taken to Benzie County Jail.
He now faces a felony for driving drunk and a separate charge for carrying a gun while drunk.
Dietrich has a $1,000 bond and his next court date is December 14, 2020.