Muskegon County Man Arrested After Car Crash for Drunk Driving and Possession of a Firearm

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 30, 2020
A man may spend some time behind bars for driving while intoxicated and it is not his first time around the block. 

Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. police were called to a crash in Inland Township on Maple City Highway. 

Police say 36-year-old Phillip Edward Dietrich was driving North when he ran into the Platte River. 

Dietrich was not injured during the crash but showed signs of intoxication. 

During a search of his car police found a rifle. 

The suspect was arrested for drunk driving third offense and taken to Benzie County Jail. 

He now faces a felony for driving drunk and a separate charge for carrying a gun while drunk. 

Dietrich has a $1,000 bond and his next court date is December 14, 2020.

 

