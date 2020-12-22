Munson Medical Center Gets Second Shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City received its second shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

This comes one week after their first shipment.

The health center also expects to receive 2,400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine Wednesday.

So far more than 2,200 health care workers at Munson have been vaccinated.

Currently, there are 66 active COVID-19 patients in Munson’s hospitals across Northern Michigan.