- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Munson Medical Center Gets Second Shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 22, 2020
268 Views
0

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City received its second shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. 

This comes one week after their first shipment. 

The health center also expects to receive 2,400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine Wednesday. 

So far more than 2,200 health care workers at Munson have been vaccinated. 

Currently, there are 66 active COVID-19 patients in Munson’s hospitals across Northern Michigan.

Post Views: 268



Trending Now
New COVID-19 Order Lifts Restrictions, High Schools Allowed to Return to in Person Learning
Sierra Searcy December 18, 2020
Harrison Woman Busted with Over 100 Grams of Meth
Catilynn Fogarty December 18, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Munson Medical Center Gets Second Shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Share No Comment