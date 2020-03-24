Munson Medical Center Asks Local Community for Donations

Starting today, Munson Healthcare is accepting donations of new and unused sanitizer, gloves, and hand-sewn face masks.

They are also accepting new or unused:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

More specialized items:

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

Items can be dropped off at Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s South Airport Rd. in Traverse City from noon – 6 pm, Monday – Sunday.

More drop-off locations will be announced soon.

For a full list of items you can donate or ways to help visit Munson Medical Center’s website.