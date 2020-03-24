- Advertisement -
Munson Medical Center Asks Local Community for Donations

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 24, 2020
Starting today, Munson Healthcare is accepting donations of  new and unused sanitizer, gloves, and hand-sewn face masks.

They are also accepting new or unused:

  • Disposable face masks
  • N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
  • Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
  • Disposable gowns
  • Disposable gloves, especially non-latex
  • Disposable surgical caps
  • Disposable foot covers
  • Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

More specialized items:

  • PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
  • Nasal testing swabs
  • Viral testing kits

Items can be dropped off at Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s South Airport Rd. in Traverse City from noon – 6 pm, Monday – Sunday.

More drop-off locations will be announced soon.

For a full list of items you can donate or ways to help visit Munson Medical Center’s website.

