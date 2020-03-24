Munson Medical Center Asks Local Community for Donations
Posted On March 24, 2020
Starting today, Munson Healthcare is accepting donations of new and unused sanitizer, gloves, and hand-sewn face masks.
They are also accepting new or unused:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves, especially non-latex
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
More specialized items:
- PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
- Nasal testing swabs
- Viral testing kits
Items can be dropped off at Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s South Airport Rd. in Traverse City from noon – 6 pm, Monday – Sunday.
More drop-off locations will be announced soon.
For a full list of items you can donate or ways to help visit Munson Medical Center’s website.