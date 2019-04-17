Munson Hospital Begins Construction

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City is expanding once again with work starting this week.

Crews have begun work on Beaumont Place that will allow for the moving of 6th street about 200 feet.

The restoration of Kids Creek is also underway and by mid June construction will begin on a new surgical services project that will see the addition of 4 surgical suites, all of which will disrupt traffic and Munson’s neighbors- something the hospital is aware of, and that’s why it have been proactive with communication with and listening to members of the community.

