Munson Healthcare to Open Clinic in Mio

Munson Healthcare will soon open a clinic in Oscoda County.

In the first week of December, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital purchased a dental clinic on S. Mt. Tom Road in Mio.

The location will be the future site of the hospital’s newest primary care office.

According to Munson, with the clinic, patients will have better access to the care they need and won’t have to travel far to get it.

It projected take months to complete renovations and upgrades, with the goal to open by this fall.