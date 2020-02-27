Munson Healthcare Notifies Patients of Data and Security Breach

Munson Healthcare is notifying patients of a recent Data and Security breach.

A spokesperson from the health care facility says certain employee email accounts were accessed by an unauthorized third-party.

They discovered on January 16th of this year one or more of the email accounts accessed between July 31 and October 22, 2019, contained identifiable personal and protected health information.

Affected email accounts had personal and protected health information of patients, including their names, dates of birth, insurance information, and treatment and diagnostic information.

Only a limited number of individuals’ financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security numbers were in the impacted email accounts.

To see if you may have been impacted, Munson Healthcare set up a toll-free response line for patients to ask questions.

The number is 1-844-904-0961 and is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.