Munson Healthcare Implements New Visitors Rules and Restrictions
Posted On April 6, 2020
Munson Healthcare now has new rules when it comes to visitors.
They now require all employees and providers to wear surgical masks while in a Munson Healthcare patient care facility.
Patients and visitors can wear a Munson Healthcare issued mask or their own hand-sewn or purchased masks as long as they are clean and not torn.
Visitor restrictions:
- Pediatric patients: One adult primary caregiver (such as a parent, foster parent or guardian)
- Obstetrics patients: One birthing partner or support person , and it must be the same person during the entirety of their stay
- Patients at the end of life: One visitor
Surgical patients: One visitor
Individuals performing official governmental functions: Personnel from law enforcement, adult protective services, and other such groups are allowed to enter a patient’s room, but only one at a time
All visitors with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare patient care facilities unless they are seeking treatment