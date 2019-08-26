Multiple People Arrested After Thefts in Mason County

Thousands of dollars in stolen property prompted multiple arrests in Mason County, where one suspect remains on the loose.

Saturday morning, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart on us-10 near Ludington amid reports of a license plate stolen from a car in the parking lot.

Security footage pinpointed a man and woman as the perpatrators, as well as stealing items from the store itself.

Then, later that afternoon, workers called police when the couple returned to the store.

Deputies stopped their vehicle in the parking lot, with that stolen license plate already attached.

They arrested the driver and another man on a sex offender registry warrant.

The female suspect left the scene and has since been identified, but again, is still on the loose.

Mason County deputies recovered around 50 items in all totally around 1$,500, including power tools, electronics, and a second stolen plate.