Multiple Local Communities Benefiting From EGLE Water Test Grant

39 communities will benefit from more than $406,000 in grants to safeguard public water supply systems.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and e|Energy program provides communities with assistance to protect from contamination.

As part of the program, communities that rely on wells will define the area contributing drinking water to their wells.

They will then identify potential contaminants within that area, and implement management strategies and educational activities to protect their water supply.

Some municipalities in our area are recipients of the grants.

Those include Gladwin, Harrison, Rogers City, and Suttons Bay.