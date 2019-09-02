- Advertisement -
Multiple Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Near Copemish

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 2, 2019
Multiple people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Manistee county.

It happened before one o’clock on M-115 near Yates Road just outside of Copemish.

Witnesses report that two vehicles, one going north and the other south, collided with each other.

At least three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

M-115 was also closed for a time as crews cleared the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

