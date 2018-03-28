Multiple Agencies Respond to House Fire Near Mesick

Crews were called to a house in Mesick that was fully engulfed in flames.

The call came out around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, when firefighters arrived on scene, both house residents and all pets were safely out of the house.

Rain from the night before had helped keep the fire from spreading to the nearby grass, but it was clear they would need more water.

Crews from Colfax-Greenwood, Slagle-Harrietta, Buckley, and Boon came to help Springville who was in charge of the scene.

The rural location caused some trouble getting trucks on scene but once there, they worked to quickly put out the fire.

Crews reported putting out the fire around 3:30 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.