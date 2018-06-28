Mt. Pleasant Police: “Suspicious Men” Were Just Two People Role-playing

We have an update to the story involving a report of two suspicious men in a Mt. Pleasant park.

At around 7:51 Tuesday evening, dispatch received a call of two men who appeared to be covered in blood entering a bathroom a Island Park.

Police responded to the area and were approached by two different people who reported seeing the pair, with one saying a man was armed.

Mount Pleasant Police evacuated both Island Park and Pickens Fields due to the two separate sightings.

Officers from several agencies searched for some time but found no suspects, victims, or evidence of a crime.

Now, police say they were contacted by a mother in Midland, who claimed her son and his friends were responsible for the incident.

According to the mother, the 16 year-old boy is part of a club that was filming a role-playing scenario in the park.

He was covered in blood, wore camouflage, and also had a “prop gun.”

Mt. Pleasant police want to assure the public that was never any danger, and remind them to inform police of actions that may cause concern.