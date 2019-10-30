- Advertisement -
Mt. Pleasant Police: Social Media Threat Against High School a Hoax

Posted On October 30, 2019
Mt. Pleasant Police say a social media threat against the high school turned out to be a hoax.

Police found out about the post, which involved a Mt. Pleasant High School student bringing a gun into the building.

They investigated and found the student, who admitted to posting it as a prank.

Mt. Pleasant High School worked with police and followed its safety procedures.

There was no risk to students, staff or to the public.

