Mt. Pleasant Police: Social Media Threat Against High School a Hoax
Posted On October 30, 2019
Mt. Pleasant Police say a social media threat against the high school turned out to be a hoax.
Police found out about the post, which involved a Mt. Pleasant High School student bringing a gun into the building.
They investigated and found the student, who admitted to posting it as a prank.
Mt. Pleasant High School worked with police and followed its safety procedures.
There was no risk to students, staff or to the public.