Mt. Pleasant Police Officer Awarded Child Advocate of the Year

A high honor for another local police force.

The Dan Denslow Advocate Foundation has chosen it’s 2019 child advocate of the year.

Detective Sergeant Dave Sabuda of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was recently chosen for the award by the Isabella County Child Advocacy Center.

The 26-year veteran Detective Sergeant Sabuda has served as a Patrol Officer, Youth Service Unit Officer,

Detective and Detective Sergeant.

His colleagues say he is known for his stellar work as a defensive tactics and firearms instructor for the MPPD.

The award is named after the late Isabella County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Dan Denslow and is presented to individuals, businesses or entities who deal with sexual assault issues