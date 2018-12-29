Mt. Pleasant Police Crack Down on Shops Selling E-Cigs to Minors

Mt. Pleasant Police are cracking down on the sale of vaping products to minors.

Over the past several months, the department has been closely monitoring the products’ use and accessibility to middle and high school students.

Police have now conducted compliance checks at several tobacco retailers within Mt. Pleasant.

Those checks resulted in three local businesses being cited for selling tobacco products to a minor.

Police say e-cigarettes have become very popular among middle and high school aged students.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control, there has been a 78% increase invaping amongst high school students.