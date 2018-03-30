- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Mt Pleasant Man Arrested for Felony Assault

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 30, 2018
99 Views
0

A Mt Pleasant man was arrested for assault after losing his phone.

It happened in the 400 Block of Mill Street.

Mt Pleasant Police arrested 50-year-old Scott Alexander Wednesday morning.

Police say Alexander threatened his roommate and another person with a knife because he couldn’t find his phone.

At first he wouldn’t let the two leave, but eventually they were able to make it out and call 911.

When they arrested him, police say Alexander was drunk.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault.

Post Views: 99



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
Driver, Trooper, K9 Okay after Crash on M-55
Jacob Owens March 28, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Mt Pleasant Man Arrested for Felony Assault
Share No Comment