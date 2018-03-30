Mt Pleasant Man Arrested for Felony Assault

A Mt Pleasant man was arrested for assault after losing his phone.

It happened in the 400 Block of Mill Street.

Mt Pleasant Police arrested 50-year-old Scott Alexander Wednesday morning.

Police say Alexander threatened his roommate and another person with a knife because he couldn’t find his phone.

At first he wouldn’t let the two leave, but eventually they were able to make it out and call 911.

When they arrested him, police say Alexander was drunk.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault.