Mt. Holiday Ski Resort Hoping to Reopen Before Holidays

Mt. Holiday Ski Resort in Traverse City is hoping to open its doors this upcoming weekend.

Although we are in the full swing of winter weather for the most part the resort says opening depends on the amount of snow they can make.

“ We are going to do everything we can to open up our tubing hill this weekend on the 19th and 20th. We are making that decision off snowmaking production,” said Executive Director Nathan Noyes.

With the pandemic, happening things will look a bit different at the winter resort.

There will be new restrictions put in place to keep people safe and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“ Things are going to be different but we are going to be able to get everybody out on these slopes and enjoy ourselves,” said Noyes.

Here are some changes you can expect:

Must wear a mask in lift lines, lifts, and areas where you can not maintain 6 ft. of social distance

No indoor dining

Will have grab and go food

Noyes says he is pretty optimistic about being able to open this weekend.

“ I’m an optimistic guy, skiers want to ski and families want to come out and enjoy the wintertime. We are ready for people to enjoy themselves.”