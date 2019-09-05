MSU to Pay Record $4.5-Million in Larry Nassar Abuse Scandal

Michigan State University has to pay $4.5-million following the Larry Nassar scandal.

The Department of Education says MSU did not properly disclose and collect campus crime stats —

Or issue warnings to the campus or authorities.

Along with the fine, MSU is under a five-year review period.

Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last year, he was convicted on criminal sexual conduct and child pornography charges.

More than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

The $4.5-million fine is the largest ever imposed under the Clery Act, which requires colleges to collect data and notify students of campus crime.