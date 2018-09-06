- Advertisement -
MSU Receives Historic $30 Million Donation from Alumni

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 6, 2018
Michigan State University announced a historic $30 million gift from an alumn.

Real estate developer Edward J. Minskoff donated the money for the Business Pavilion at the Eli Broad College of Business.

Misnkoff is a graduate of the call of 1962 and his support for the university dates back to 1964.

The gift is the largest received from an individual in MSU’s 163-year history.

Interim President John Engler will now recommend that the Business Pavilion be named the after Minskoff.

The finished complex will welcome students in the fall of 2019.

