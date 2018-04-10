MSU Facing Lawsuit Accusing Student Athletes of Rape

A lawsuit filed Monday accuses three male student athletes at Michigan State University of raping a female student in 2015.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and also claims the university failed to conduct a thorough investigation of the alleged incident.

This isn’t the first time MSU has been criticized for how it handles sexual misconduct complaints.

Former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was recently convicted of sexual abuse, was a longtime employee at MSU.

A report released Thursday by the Michigan House of Representatives said the university fostered a culture that focused more on protecting the school than Nassar’s survivors.

The report also says the school has changed a number of policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment and assault since Nassar’s 2016 suspension from MSU.

The accused players’ names were not made public in the lawsuit.