MSU Extension Offers Six Week Tools for Caregivers Class, Starting April 27th

The MSU Extension staff will be hosting a six week class called Powerful Tools for Caregivers.

The class is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend.

Attendees will benefit from this class whether they are helping a parent, spouse, friend,

someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.

The classes will start on April 27 and run thru June 1st at the Missaukee County Building in Lake City.

There is no cost to attend the series but class size is limited.

To register call 231-592-0792.