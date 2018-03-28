MSU Extension Offers Cottage Food Law Food Safety Training on April 11th

Michigan State University Extension will be offering a Michigan Cottage Food Law Food Safety Training.

The training will be on April 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Wexford County MSUE Office on Lake St, in Cadillac.

The class will provide food safety training to those who want to operate their own cottage food business.

It is designed to educate Michigan residents about the Cottage Food Law and provide food safety training.

The cost of the training and certificate is $10.

After attending the class you will receive a certificate you can display when selling your cottage foods at farmers markets, festivals, and other sales locations.

The certificate is not required to sell cottage foods but is evidence that you have participated in food safety training related to cottage foods.

Preregistration is requested and can be made by calling 989-317-4079.