MSP Urges You to Prepare for Emergencies During Preparedness Month

The Michigan State Police are urging all residents to prepare for emergencies and disasters by making an emergency plan with their loved ones.

And while that is something that’s always important, the message comes as preparedness month gets underway.

Throughout September, agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “Prepared, not scared.”

They hope to encourage everyone to learn the skills needed to help themselves and others until help can arrive.

During an emergency, critical services such as electricity and water service could be impacted and response for police, fire, and emergency medical services could be delayed.

“hat’s why police encourage households to build an emergency preparedness kit with food, water, and a first-aid kit that allows them to be self-sustaining for at least 72 hours.

If you’d like some more guidance and information, log onto michigan.gov/miready