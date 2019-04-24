MSP: Traffic Fatalities Drop Below 1,000 in 2018

For the first time since 2015, last year had under 1,000 traffic fatalities.

New data from the Michigan State Police indicates a 5-percent drop from 2017.

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also went down by a whopping 12 percent.

The state saw 359 alcohol-involved deaths in 2017 compared to 315 in 2018.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning says there is still a long way to go and their goal is to continue reducing fatalities and injuries.