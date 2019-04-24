MSP: Traffic Fatalities Drop Below 1,000 in 2018
Posted On April 24, 2019
For the first time since 2015, last year had under 1,000 traffic fatalities.
New data from the Michigan State Police indicates a 5-percent drop from 2017.
The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also went down by a whopping 12 percent.
The state saw 359 alcohol-involved deaths in 2017 compared to 315 in 2018.
The Office of Highway Safety Planning says there is still a long way to go and their goal is to continue reducing fatalities and injuries.